New Chemistry Centers From NSF

The Chemistry Division at NSF has announced support for three new multi-institutional research centers through the Centers for Chemical Innovation program. The program supports the formation of centers that can take on major, long-term chemical research in ways that are likely to yield transformative innovations. The centers are also expected to integrate research, education, and outreach into their programs. This fall, NSF will provide each facility with $1.5 million over three years to establish the Center for Green Materials Chemistry at Oregon State University, the Center for Molecular Interfacing at Cornell University, and the Center for Chemistry of the Universe at the University of Virginia. In addition, NSF has approved continued support for one existing center, Powering the Planet at Caltech. The center will receive $4 million per year for up to 10 years to continue its work in developing efficient and economical conversion of solar energy into stored chemical fuels.