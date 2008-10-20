... As Rhodia Shifts Nylon In Europe

As part of a plan to save $54 million annually in its nylon operations by 2010, Rhodia plans to cut capacity at one facility, increase it at two others, and centralize European R&D. Because the nylon market is growing more slowly in Western Europe than in Eastern Europe, the firm will close its Ceriano, Italy, nylon operation, eliminating up to 212 jobs. The firm then plans to increase production at its Gorzow unit, in Poland, and its Belle-Etoile facility, in Lyon, France. Rhodia says it will also concentrate all its European nylon R&D activities in Lyon.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter