Richard Zare Named Cotton Medalist

Richard N. Zare, professor of physical and analytical chemistry at Stanford University, is the recipient of the F. A. Cotton Medal, sponsored by the ACS Texas A&M University Section and the Texas A&M department of chemistry. Zare was chosen for his many contributions to the field of spectroscopy and laser chemistry.
The Cotton Medal consists of a gold medal and a bronze replica and is named for the late F. Albert Cotton, who was the W. T. Doherty-Welch Foundation Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at Texas A&M. The award, given annually since 1995, recognizes excellence in chemical research.
Zare’s research interests focus on nanoscale chemical analysis. He is renowned for his research in laser chemistry and has made seminal contributions to our knowledge of molecular collision processes. He will receive the award at a symposium and dinner at Texas A&M on Jan. 15, 2009.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter