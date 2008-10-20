Sanofi-Aventis Joins With TB Drug Alliance

The Global Alliance for TB Drug Development and Sanofi-Aventis will collaborate on the discovery and development of drugs against tuberculosis. They will share information from their separate TB research efforts and discuss regulatory, clinical trial, and drug access strategies related to developing countries. The not-for-profit alliance has two TB drug candidates in clinical trials and 12 others in its pipeline. To support the alliance's work, the U.S. Agency for International Development has just awarded it up to $40 million over the next five years.
