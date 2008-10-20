Special Recognition

The ACS journal ACS Nano received a Highly Commended Certificate from the Association of Learned & Professional Society Publishers under the Award for Best New Journal category. The award is open to any journal launched within the past three years. ACS Nano was recognized for demonstrating impressive implementation.
Rhoda Ballentine, an undergraduate at Spelman College, in Atlanta, is the recipient of the inaugural Priscilla Carney Jones Scholarship, which supports an undergraduate woman entering her junior or senior year in the study of chemistry or a chemically related area. The scholarship is awarded on the basis of both need and demonstrated scholarship. Ballentine received a prize of $2,500.
Victor E. Turoski, treasurer of the ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry, was awarded the division’s Distinguished Service Award during the fall ACS national meeting in Philadelphia. He has organized many symposia for the division.
Alfred J. Crosby, an assistant professor in the department of polymer science and engineering at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, was awarded Rohm and Haas’s New Faculty Award for his research in the areas of adhesion and friction of patterned interfaces, deformation and failure of polymer/nanoparticle composites, and mechanics of biomaterial structures.
Shainaz Moula Landge, a graduate student at the University of Massachusetts, Boston, is the winner of the 2008 M. J. Collins Award, sponsored by CEM Corp. The award recognizes outstanding research by a student in the field of microwave chemistry. Landge received a cash prize of $5,000.
Douglas B. Weibel, an assistant professor of biochemistry at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, won the 2008 American Society for Microbiology ICAAC Young Investigator Award. The award recognizes early career scientists for excellence in research in microbiology and infectious diseases.
Glenn D. Prestwich, Presidential Professor of Medicinal Chemistry at the University of Utah College of Pharmacy, received the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy’s Volwiler Research Achievement Award for his contributions to the field of pharmaceutical sciences. His research focuses on reagents for lipid signaling in cell biology and cancer treatment and on biomaterials for regenerative medicine and drug discovery.
