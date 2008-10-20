Tripos and InforSense Work With Big Pharma

Tripos, a drug discovery informatics supplier, will work with AstraZeneca to develop a drug discovery workflow system that incorporates Muse, a de novo design product Tripos plans to introduce later this year. Meanwhile, business intelligence software specialist InforSense has completed a pilot project to provide GlaxoSmithKline a tool for "virtual outsourcing" of data analysis for drug discovery. The project is sponsored by a European Commission-funded program for the development of grid data technology—the shared management of large banks of computers.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter