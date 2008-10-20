Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Weapons Lab Overhaul Advances

by Jeffrey W. Johnson
October 20, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

After years in the works, a plan to overhaul the Department of Energy’s nuclear weapons complex finally was released in mid-October. “The world is changing, and we are changing along with it,” said Thomas P. D’Agostino, administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration, which oversees the eight-facility complex. He noted that the number of U.S. nuclear weapons is shrinking, budgets are flat or declining for this work, and the labs need a smaller, more secure, more efficient infrastructure. The plan would remove some 600 buildings and reduce the complex’s workforce by 20 to 30% with the goal of no layoffs and no increased costs. None of the current facilities would be shut down, but redundancy would be eliminated, D’Agostino said. As part of the change, weapons-grade materials would be consolidated from seven sites to five, including removal of such material from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Los Alamos National Laboratory would be responsible for plutonium R&D and manufacturing, uranium R&D and manufacture would be limited to the Y-12 Nuclear Security Facility at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and tritium R&D would be consolidated at the Savannah River Site. NNSA’s announcement is not the end of the planning process, however; next year, NNSA is expected to announce a 10–year implementation plan for transforming the complex.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

A Shrinking Weapons Complex
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Broader Agenda For Weapons Labs
DOE Warns Of lab Layoffs

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE