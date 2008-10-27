Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Streamlined Stem Cell Recipe

by Carmen Drahl
October 27, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

A dash of valproic acid eliminates the need for two of the four genes used to reprogram adult human cells into stem cells (Nat. Biotechnol., DOI: 10.1038/nbt.1502). This is the first human stem cell recipe to require the insertion of only two genes, a significant step toward an entirely chemical cocktail for cell reprogramming. Researchers would like to avoid relying on gene additions to make stem cells from adult cells because the genes become integrated into the genomes of the target cells and may change those cells in ways not yet understood or anticipated. Postdoctoral fellow Danwei Huangfu and colleagues in Douglas A. Melton's lab at Harvard University previously showed that valproic acid, which blocks an enzyme that chemically modifies chromatin, makes the conversion of adult mouse cells to stem cells more efficient. Now, they find that valproic acid makes the use of two cancer genes normally deployed in producing human stem cells unnecessary. Valproic acid is used clinically to treat seizures and bipolar disorder, and it appears safer for cells than is the insertion of cancer genes, Huangfu says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2-in-1 base editors make two DNA edits at once
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Genome editing protects hearing in mice
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Marine Toxin Derivative Kills Undifferentiated Stem Cells

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE