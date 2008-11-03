Albemarle Unveils Catalyst Technology

Albemarle researchers have developed a proprietary catalyst activator that doubles productivity and lowers costs compared with conventional single-site polypropylene and polyethylene metallocene catalyst systems. Albemarle's ActivCat technology, which is based on aluminoxane cocatalysts, produces resins with properties similar to those made with standard methylaluminoxane/silica-type catalysts, according to the company.
