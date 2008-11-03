Thinking Creatively About Work
Economic turmoil points to a hazy outlook; a little imagination can open up job opportunities
November 3, 2008 Cover
Volume 86, Issue 44
Economic turmoil points to a hazy outlook; a little imagination can open up job opportunities
Credit:
Economic turmoil points to a hazy outlook; a little imagination can open up job opportunities
Fluorinated fluid is the protagonist of an ongoing experiment in preserving biological specimens
Senior scientists staff new office coordinating R&D in China
NIST looks to help make biosciences measurements uniform