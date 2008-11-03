Blast At Canadian Celanese Plant

Celanese's AT Plastics unit has declared force majeure for specialty plastics made at its Edmonton, Alberta, site, after an explosion and fire on Oct. 24. Nine workers were injured in the incident, treated, and released from the hospital. AT Plastics was part of Celanese's 2005 purchase of Acetex and generated some $225 million in sales for Celanese in 2007. Celanese has yet to determine the cause or financial impact of the explosion.
