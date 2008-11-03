Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Coffee, Olé

November 3, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

I ENJOYED reading the article on instant coffee (C&EN, Sept. 29, page 42). I prefer fresh-brewed myself and especially my dark espresso. It would be interesting to compare the amount of caffeine in dark roasted coffee and espresso. Is such information available? Thanks, and have another cup!

Jose M. Sentmana
Conroe, Texas

I ENJOYED Kenneth Moore's article on instant coffee but want to correct one important fact. General Foods in White Plains, N.Y., not Kraft or Philip Morris, developed and introduced freeze-dried Maxim instant coffee to the marketplace in 1963 as part of its Maxwell House product line. I know this as a fact because I was a chemical engineering co-op student from Northeastern University working at the General Foods Technical Center in Tarrytown, N.Y., in 1963. At that time, we were General Foods and not Kraft or Philip Morris. As my first co-op assignment, I helped operate the pilot-plant freeze drier that manufactured the coffee and also managed the packaging line where we filled single-serving tins, under vacuum, that were mailed out for the initial market tests.

The lineage of General Foods, Kraft, and Philip Morris is shown below from Wikipedia: "General Foods Corp. was a company whose direct predecessor was established in the U.S. by Charles William Post (Oct. 26, 1854–May 9, 1914) as the Postum Cereal Co. in 1895. The name General Foods was adopted in 1929 after several corporate acquisitions. In November 1985, General Foods was acquired by Philip Morris Companies (now Altria Group) for $5.6 billion, the largest non-oil acquisition to that time. In December 1988, Philip Morris acquired Kraft and in 1990 combined the two food companies as Kraft General Foods (KGF)."

Steven Cohen
Dublin, Ohio

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lab-grown coffee and creative colorants
Giant food firms to label GMOs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mars Is Latest To Ax Synthetic Colors

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE