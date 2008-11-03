DC Chemical Forced Off Sodiff Board

South Korea's DC Chemical has issued a series of angry protests after Sodiff Advanced Materials, a company in which it is the largest shareholder, booted DCC's representative off the board. Sodiff, a manufacturer of specialty gases used in the electronics industry, alleges that DCC was stealing its technology. But DCC, a manufacturer of industrial chemicals and polysilicon used in solar cells, says it helped Sodiff survive a financial crisis and claims that Young Kyun Lee, the second-largest shareholder in Sodiff, is attempting to seize control of Sodiff. DCC currently owns 26% of Sodiff; its stake will increase to 37% when its convertible bonds come due on Dec. 1.
