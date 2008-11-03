Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

DOE Upgrades User Facilities’ Contracts

by Rochelle F. H. Bohaty
November 3, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

On Oct. 27, the Department of Energy announced that it has streamlined access to user facilities, which offer researchers access to unique and expensive equipment and expertise, by making changes to technology transfer contracts. The new contracts clarify wording and provide a universal document that all DOE user facilities can employ. The two standardized contracts are designed to make it easier for university and industry scientists to use DOE’s research facilities. Under the proprietary agreement, users pay full cost for lab equipment use, and with limited exceptions, the researchers will retain all rights to the data and new inventions. For noncommercial and precompetitive research, researchers can use DOE’s equipment and collaborate with lab scientists under the nonproprietary agreement, but all data would be publicly available. The department hopes these contracts will speed up processing time, get researchers on-site, and increase collaborations. Researchers who already have contracts to use DOE facilities can expect the agreements to be executed as originally written.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US DEA moves to expand cannabis for research
Initiative On Novel Materials Gets Boost
UC System Adopts Open-Access Policy

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE