Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Energy's Best Bets

November 3, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

RUDY BAUM is rightly concerned about the lack of consensus on where we go next in tackling the problems of energy (C&EN, Oct. 6, page 2). Forming a consensus may be helped by reviewing the options for achieving self-sufficiency and, at the same time, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The U.S. electrical utilities have about 1,600 plants, 70% of which are fired by fossil fuels, each with a power of about 1,000–1,500 MW. Two highly publicized renewable power sources are wind and solar photovoltaics, which generate electricity only when the wind blows or the sun shines. Their inherent limitation is the lack of a method to bank electricity on a multi-thousand-megawatt scale. For the passive periods, these methods require conventional generators for back-up.

Clean coal by carbon capture and storage is also highly publicized but hasn't yet been tried. Its limitation is that there is no practical method to store CO2 at the required volumes, which are huge. Geothermal and hydroelectric energy work well but only at specific locations.

Two promising green technologies for electricity generation are solar heat and nuclear power. In modern solar heat technology, the sun's rays are concentrated by mirrors and provide heat-exchange fluid at about 1,000 oF. This fluid is a continuous source of steam for power generation even after sundown. More engineering development is needed, but nuclear technology is mature. For more extended use, the treatment of nuclear waste as practiced in France should be transferred to the U.S.

Three highly publicized but questionable green technologies for cars are hydrogen, natural gas, and ethanol. Their common shortcoming is the difficulty of creating an infrastructure for distribution. Gases must be stored under pressure, and natural gas supplies are limited. Hydrogen can now be generated only by involving CO2 emissions, and ethanol is a relatively inefficient source of energy.

The electric car is the technology of the future. Even with electricity based 70% on fossil fuels, the plug-in motor causes less CO2 emissions than the gasoline engine and provides much lower operating cost per mile. Although a gasoline engine is necessary to charge batteries for long-range driving, extensive use of plug-in/hybrid cars will allow spectacular reduction of oil consumption.

The new Administration will have limited financial resources. It should support with ample developmental funds and tax subsidies only those few green technologies that will provide the greatest beneficial impact during the next one to two decades.

John L. Gardon
Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

$30 Million In ARPA-E Solar Funds Issued
CO2 Capture Needs A Market
Fossil Energy Loans To Support Climate Plan

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE