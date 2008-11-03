Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Expressing Political Views

November 3, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

"NOBEL LAUREATES Support Obama" points out that 62 Nobel Laureates (14 of whom are chemistry Nobel Laureates), support Sen. Barack Obama for president (C&EN, Oct. 6, page 10). All of these Laureates are outstanding in their fields of science and all deserve honor and respect for their accomplishments.

Their political views, however, are nothing more than their personal preferences. Their professional standing lends no additional significance to their political views; their views are no more valid than yours or mine.

Because we live in a democracy, all of our views have equal weight at the ballot box. Many eminent scientists can be found who support Sen. John McCain. Political attractiveness, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder. It is interesting to note that all 14 chemistry Nobel Laureates are university professors. It's well established that university faculties are politically quite liberal, and high percentages of these faculties support Democratic candidates. Therefore, it is not surprising that these 14 professors support Obama.

Certainly, supporting science is a special interest of C&EN's readers. However, the best candidate is the one that does the most for our country as a whole, rather than for any special interest, including our own.

Michael J. Watkins
Cypress, Texas

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Editorial: Staying skeptical during Nobel season
Re: Undocumented students
Call for Pauling Medal nominations

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE