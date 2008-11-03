Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Gates Supports Health Explorers

Foundation awards novel approaches to health problems

by Ann M. Thayer
November 3, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Yen Wah Tong
Polymeric nanoparticles with red-blood-cell-like morphology that have been imprinted with proteins.
Credit: Yen Wah Tong
Polymeric nanoparticles with red-blood-cell-like morphology that have been imprinted with proteins.

THE BILL & MELINDA GATES Foundation has handed out the first grants under its Grand Challenges Explorations program. Launched in late 2007, the $100 million, five-year program extends the organization's Grand Challenges in Global Health initiative started in 2003 by targeting smaller, earlier stage projects that explore novel ways to improve global health.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Melinda and Bill Gates visit a young patient suffering from malaria in Mozambique.
Credit: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Melinda and Bill Gates visit a young patient suffering from malaria in Mozambique.

Phase I awards of $100,000 each were given to 104 researchers in diverse disciplines spread across 22 countries. What they have in common is a focus on drug resistance or the prevention and cure of infectious diseases, such as HIV and tuberculosis. About two-thirds of those selected—from among 4,000 proposals—are university researchers; others are employed by nonprofit organizations, government agencies, and companies.

"The quality of the applications exceeded all of our expectations," Tadataka Yamada, president of global health at the Gates Foundation, said last week when announcing the awards. "It was so hard for reviewers to champion just one great idea that we selected almost twice as many projects for funding as we had initially planned."

The Explorations initiative uses a streamlined process that limits applications to just two pages. To be selected, applicants need to show how their projects fall outside current scientific thinking and might offer significant advances, but they don't have to supply any preliminary data. Foundation and outside experts reviewed applications over about three months without knowing any scientist's credentials, geographic location, or affiliation.

Chemical and biomolecular engineering professor Yen Wah Tong of the National University of Singapore received a grant for his work on developing molecularly imprinted polymeric nanoparticles to capture viruses. "We are grateful that the foundation is providing us with this opportunity to pursue an unconventional approach, which other funding agencies may have been reluctant to support due to the uncertainty in getting the desired results," he said after receiving the grant.

Projects that show promise in their first year may be eligible for another $1 million or more in funding. The Gates Foundation accepted proposals for a second round of Phase I grants through Nov. 2. Topics for a third round will be announced in early 2009.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

New Starts
NSF Selects Innovation Teams
Gates Foundation Awards More Grants

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE