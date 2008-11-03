Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Newscripts

Dancing with the Doctorates, Antiterrorism Lingerie

by Bethany Halford
November 3, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

Dance your Ph.D.:
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Break out your best moves.
Credit: Shutterstock
Break out your best moves.

Samba-savvy scientists, it's time to dust off your dancing shoes. Nov. 16, the deadline for the 2009 "DANCE YOUR PH.D." contest, is swiftly approaching. Sponsored by the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the contest is open to anyone who has or is pursuing a Ph.D. in any scientific field or in science-related fields, such as bioethics or the history of science. All dancing-prone doctorates are eligible, whether they're in academia, industry, or have found employment further afield, in, for example, patent law or science writing.

"The human body is an excellent medium for communicating science—perhaps not as data-rich as a peer-reviewed article but far more exciting," notes John Bohannon, Science magazine's "Gonzo Scientist," who is coordinating the contest.

The inaugural "Dance Your Ph.D." contest was held earlier this year in Vienna, and winners got a year's subscription to Science. For 2009, the contest's organizers decided to put the competition on a global stage and offer a much grander prize—their Ph.D. dance interpreted by a professional choreographer and performed at the AAAS annual meeting in Chicago in February. Winners will also receive two nights' accommodation at the meeting.

Boogie-down brainiacs should make a video interpreting their Ph.D. thesis in dance form using any style they choose—be it ballroom, ballet, or the bunny hop—and post the opus on YouTube. They should then e-mail the relevant details to gonzo@aaas.org, and Bohannon will post the video on the contest's webpage.

Winners will be selected from four categories: "Graduate Student," for those who are currently enrolled in a Ph.D. program; "Post-Doc," with a Ph.D. but without tenure at a university; "Professor," for those with both a Ph.D. and tenure at a university; and "Popular Choice," which goes to the video with the highest YouTube view count by the deadline.

More details and official rules of the doctorate disco can be found at gonzolabs.org/dance.

Double duty for double Ds:
[+]Enlarge
Credit: USPTO
The antiterrorism brassiere.
Credit: USPTO
The antiterrorism brassiere.

Women wise in the ways of fashion know that to look good, a lady needs good foundations. Now, UNDERGARMENTS could supplement self-defense, as well as style, thanks to a new invention brought to our attention by the patent combers at the Annals of Improbable Research.

U.S. patent No. 7,255,627 was granted to Avocet Polymer Technologies on Aug. 14, 2007, for a "garment device convertible to one or more facemasks." Invented by Elena N. Bodnar, of Hinsdale, Ill., and Raphael C. Lee and Sandra Marijan, of Chicago, the device is intended to provide protection from harmful airborne particles.

According to the patent, if a country or a territory is facing a threat of air contamination, its citizens need "to have a higher degree of access to facemasks. However, it is often inconvenient, impractical or burdensome for people to carry masks wherever they go."

To solve this problem, Bodnar, Lee, and Marijan envisioned a brassiere that could do double duty as a pair of facemasks. "When the garment is used as a bra, the cup portions are fitted over the breasts and the straps wrap around the torso to secure the bra to the body," the patent explains. "The front midsection and back midsection of the bra are separable. Each cup of the bra includes an air filter. When the air becomes contaminated due to an act of warfare, terror or other event, the user can remove the bra and detach the cups forming two facemasks. The user then secures the facemask to her face and can provide the other facemask to a bystander."

Bethany Halford wrote this week's column. Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dancing feet and gecko toes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Colorful ways to celebrate science
Trump administration reverses move to send international students home

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE