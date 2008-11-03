Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Senators Ask EPA Not To Issue Air Rule

by Cheryl Hogue
November 3, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Because a federal court recently overturned a key Clean Air Act regulation, two powerful Senate Democrats are asking EPA not to issue a pending related rule that would relax some emissions controls on power plants. The pending rule, which the Bush Administration says it will finalize in coming weeks, is expected to boost air pollution from coal-fired power plants. This in turn is likely to pressure state environmental regulators to impose more stringent emissions controls on other industries, possibly including chemical plants, to maintain air quality. Proposed in 2005, the pending rule would allow utilities to renovate and expand the operating capacity of older power plants without having to install modern air pollution controls. EPA said any increase in annual pollution from power plants due to these proposed changes would be offset by another regulation called the Clean Air Interstate Rule (CAIR). But in July, a federal appeals court threw out CAIR (C&EN, July 21, page 12). EPA needs to withdraw the pending rule because CAIR no longer exists, say Sens. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.), who chairs the Senate Environment & Public Works Committee, and Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.), who chairs the panel’s Subcommittee on Clean Air & Nuclear Safety.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Bill Would Let States Opt Out Of CO2 Cuts
High Court Urged To Revive EPA Air Rule
Supreme Court Denies Mercury Rule Appeal

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE