Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Sequestering CO2

Pressure grows for greater haste in setting up trial projects at coal-fired facilities

by Jeff Johnson
November 3, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Øyuind Hagen/StatoilHydro
At the Sleipner field in the North Sea, CO2 from natural gas production gets injected deep under the seabed in one of the world's largest sequestration projects.
Credit: Øyuind Hagen/StatoilHydro
At the Sleipner field in the North Sea, CO2 from natural gas production gets injected deep under the seabed in one of the world's largest sequestration projects.

THE International Energy Agency (IEA) and the nonprofit think tank World Resources Institute (WRI) have recently issued proposals and pleas to speed up R&D projects that capture and sequester carbon dioxide emissions from coal-fired power plants. Coal-burning power plants generate more than 20% of the world's CO2 and a growing percentage of its electricity, and they are increasingly becoming targets of efforts to cut global CO2 emissions.

The two organizations released separate comprehensive reports that offer overviews and provide guidelines to spur development of technologies that capture CO2 at a power plant, transport it, and inject it deep underground. The reports address project financing, regulation, environmental impacts, monitoring, liability, and public input.

IEA notes that globally only four full-scale carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) projects exist today, and none of them captures CO2 from a coal-fired power plant. To combat climate change due to CO2 emissions, the agency recommends that 20 large-scale CCS projects at coal-fired power plants be in planning by 2010 and in operation by 2020.

Similarly, Sarah Forbes, lead author of the guidelines from WRI, says, "We need at-scale, 250-MW or larger demonstration projects now." WRI developed its guidelines through workshops and information from 88 stakeholders representing government, business, community groups, and academia. WRI is now drawing up similar CCS guidelines specific to China.

The two reports stress that delay will cause CCS to cost more and be harder to implement while allowing more coal-fired power plants to be built without CCS technologies.

Forbes and Nobuo Tanaka, executive director of IEA—which is a part of the Organization for Economic Cooperation & Development—also emphasize the need to create a global solution.

"The window of opportunity is closing for the global community to cost-effectively address climate change," Tanaka says in a statement. "CCS technologies must play a key role, but they must be proven in the next decade."

The reports are available at www.wri.org and www.iea.org.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Point-source CO₂ capture gets $2.5 billion in US funds
Atmospheric carbon removal and use need greater research, application, reports say
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. tax incentives expected to drive growth of CO2 capture, sequestration projects

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE