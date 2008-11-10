THE ENVIRONMENTAL Protection Agency is now accepting nominations for the 2009 Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Awards. These awards recognize innovative chemical technologies that have broad applications in industry and incorporate green chemistry into chemical design, manufacture, and use. Nominations are due by Dec. 31.
Nominated technologies should reduce or eliminate the use or generation of hazardous substances from a chemical product or process. Any individual, group, or organization, both nonprofit and for profit, including academia and industry, may nominate a green chemistry technology for these awards. Self-nominations are welcome and expected. Each nominated technology must have reached a significant milestone within the past five years.
For more information on the nomination and awards process, go online to epa.gov/greenchemistry/pubs/pgcc/howto.html.
Send any questions about the awards or the nomination process to EPA at greenchemistry@epa.gov.
