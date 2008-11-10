The New Deal
Seeking closer ties, drug companies and universities shake up the model for research alliances
November 10, 2008 Cover
Volume 86, Issue 45
Climate change may be game changer that keeps U.S. on conservation path despite tumbling gasoline prices
Yale rain forest expedition and lab course gives undergraduates a career-defining appetite for research
Chemistry hobbyists face a labyrinth of local and state regulations
Biodiesel based on hydrogenation technology faces an uphill battle in the U.S.
Homeschooled teenager contributes to science, holds patents, and cofounds a company
'Carbon-capture farm' rebuilds wetlands, sequesters the greenhouse gas in the California Delta