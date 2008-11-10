Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

ACS Postdoc Summit At Clemson

by Mary Kirchhoff
November 10, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

All Together
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Margaret Richards
Participants in the postdoc workshop pose on the steps outside the chemistry building at Clemson University.
Credit: Margaret Richards
Participants in the postdoc workshop pose on the steps outside the chemistry building at Clemson University.

CLEMSON UNIVERSITY hosted ACS's first workshop for postdoctoral scholars planning an academic career in chemistry; it was held on Oct. 2–5. The workshop engaged 31 postdocs and eight facilitators and was funded by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.

The workshop was designed to familiarize future faculty members with a variety of interactive teaching models; provide resources that facilitate the incorporation of interactive pedagogies; create a network of early-career faculty; and present strategies for balancing research, teaching, and service expectations with life outside academia.

The postdocs participated in extensive discussions focused on the academic job search, including potential interview questions, teaching and research statements, and the application process. The importance of institutional fit—that is, ensuring that the candidate's interests and expectations match those of the institution—was emphasized. Breakout sessions addressed faculty expectations at research institutions and primarily undergraduate institutions.

Participants also received an introduction to three different pedagogies of engagement: Student-Centered Active Learning Environment for Undergraduate Programs (SCALE-UP), Process-Oriented Guided Inquiry Learning (POGIL), and problem solving. A session on scientific teaching explored the misconceptions that many students bring to the chemistry classroom and the need to address those misconceptions to promote understanding.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE