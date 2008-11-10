Advertisement

Environment

Academia

November 10, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 45
Magid Abou-Gharbia has joined Temple University’s School of Pharmacy, where he will lead its new Center for Drug Discovery Research and join the faculty as professor of medicinal chemistry. Abou-Gharbia leaves a 26-year career with Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, where he was senior vice president of Chemical & Screening Sciences.

Jeffrey H. Toney has been appointed dean of the College of Natural, Applied & Health Sciences at Kean University in Union, N.J. Since 2005, he served as chair of the department of chemistry and biochemistry at Montclair State University, in New Jersey.

Kristin N. Wobbe, head of the department of chemistry and biochemistry at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, has been named the first Metzger Professor of Chemistry. Wobbe was appointed department head in July 2008 after serving as interim head since January 2007.

Susan J. Ainsworth compiles this section. Announcements of promotions, new hires, and retirements may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org.

Academia
Associations

