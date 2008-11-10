Associations

James E. Giessler has been appointed president and chief development officer of Prize4Life, a Cambridge, Mass.-based organization dedicated to accelerating the discovery of treatments and cures for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, which is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
Todd Osman has been named the executive director of the Warrendale, Pa.-based Materials Research Society (MRS). He succeeds John B. Ballance, who is retiring after 25 years with MRS. Before moving to MRS, Osman had been technical director of the Minerals, Metals & Materials Society.
June Wispelwey will become executive director of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE). She will succeed John A. Sofranko, who is retiring in January after eight years as executive director. Wispelwey was executive director of the Society for Biological Engineering, a technical community within AIChE.
Susan J. Ainsworth compiles this section. Announcements of promotions, new hires, and retirements may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org.
