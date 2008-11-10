Dwayne Dexter has been appointed regional business manager for East Coast sales for BellBrook Labs, a provider of high-throughput screening tools for the drug discovery industry. Prior to joining BellBrook, Dexter held manager-level positions at GE Healthcare and Invitrogen in the areas of project development and strategic alliance management.

Bruce G. Fischer has become Sunoco’s senior vice president for strategic planning and business development. He will focus on developing strategic options for Sunoco’s businesses and executing portfolio changes, including joint ventures, mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures. Fischer had been responsible for Sunoco’s chemicals business. Bruce D. Rubin has become the company’s vice president for chemicals and is responsible for its chemicals business, including polymers, phenol and related products, and petrochemicals. Rubin had been responsible for the company’s polymers business.

Robert P. Hammer has been named director of chemical development for Gardner, Mass.-based New England Peptide, which designs and produces custom peptides and polyclonal antibodies for drug and vaccine discovery organizations worldwide. Hammer comes from Louisiana State University, where he had been the William A. Pryor Professor of Chemistry since 2006.

Uwe Liebelt has been named group vice president of BASF’s Acrylics & Dispersions business in North America, which is based in Charlotte, N.C. He replaces Cenan Ozmeral, who has retired. In his new assignment, Liebelt is responsible for BASF’s global Kaolin clay business, as well as its acrylics and dispersions businesses in North America. Liebelt joined BASF in 1996.

John Luppino has been named vice president of specialty inorganics key account management for Evonik Industries. Based in Parsippany, N.J., he will be responsible for the sales of the North American Inorganic Materials business unit’s products.

Burkhard Reuss has been promoted to the role of vice president of communications at Total Petrochemicals. Based in Brussels, he will be responsible for Total’s corporate communications in Belgium.

Jack Teat has been named executive vice president for global sales and marketing at Dover Chemical. He had been vice president and general manager of the company’s Hammond Works. Chuck Fletcher has been named vice president of commercial development for Dover Chemical, focusing on long-range strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, and major customer activities. Fletcher will also continue in his role as vice president for sales and marketing. Dover, Ohio-based Dover Chemical is a producer of polymer additives, liquid and solid chlorinated paraffins, liquid and solid antioxidants, flame retardants, and additives for water- or oil-based coatings and metalworking fluids.

Warren Wade has become director of medicinal chemistry for BioBlocks USA. Previously, he was a director of medicinal chemistry at Neurocrine Biosciences. Katalin Gero has been named general manager of BioBlocks Hungary. Formerly, as director of commerce at Izinta Trading, Gero launched oncology and brachytherapy (sealed-source radiotherapy) medical devices and software onto the Hungarian market. BioBlocks is a San Diego-based drug discovery contract research organization.

Joel M. Zazyczny has been appointed business manager for silanes and metal organics at Gelest. Prior to joining Gelest, he served as division vice president for marketing, sales, and business development at Imerys Performance Minerals. Matt Edison has been promoted to become Gelest’s business manager for silicones, performance products, and the firm’s cosmetic raw materials subsidiary, Gelest PCS. With headquarters in Morrisville, Pa., Gelest is a manufacturer of organosilicon, metal-organic compounds, and silicones.