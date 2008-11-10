Call For Nominations For Two Science Medals

THE NATIONAL Science Foundation is seeking nominations for the 2009 National Medal of Science and the Alan T. Waterman Award. The deadline for nominations for both awards is Dec. 5.
The National Medal of Science is the nation's highest honor for U.S. scientists and engineers. It is presented annually by the President to individuals in recognition of their outstanding contributions to knowledge in the biological, engineering, mathematical, physical, or social and behavioral sciences. It is administered by NSF.
Eligibility criteria and nomination guidelines are available online at nsf.gov/od/nms/medal.jsp. Information on past Medal of Science recipients is available at nsf.gov/od/nms/recipients.cfm.
The Alan T. Waterman Award is the highest honor awarded by NSF. Since 1975, when Congress established the award to honor the agency's first director, the award has been bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated exceptional individual achievement in scientific or engineering research.
The annual award recognizes an outstanding young researcher in any field of science or engineering supported by NSF. In addition to a medal, the awardee receives a grant of $500,000 over a three-year period.
Candidates for the Waterman Award must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents and must be 35 years of age or younger or not more than seven years beyond receipt of their Ph.D. degree by Dec. 31 of the year in which they are nominated.
Nominations will be accepted until Dec. 5. For more information, contact Mayra N. Montrose, program manager, at (703) 292-8040, fax: (703) 292-9040, or waterman@nsf.gov.
For detailed nomination information, go to fastlane.nsf.gov/honawards. Information on past Waterman Award recipients is available at nsf.gov/od/waterman/waterman.jsp.
