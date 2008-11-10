Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Call For Nominations For Two Science Medals

by Linda R. Raber
November 10, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

THE NATIONAL Science Foundation is seeking nominations for the 2009 National Medal of Science and the Alan T. Waterman Award. The deadline for nominations for both awards is Dec. 5.

The National Medal of Science is the nation's highest honor for U.S. scientists and engineers. It is presented annually by the President to individuals in recognition of their outstanding contributions to knowledge in the biological, engineering, mathematical, physical, or social and behavioral sciences. It is administered by NSF.

Eligibility criteria and nomination guidelines are available online at nsf.gov/od/nms/medal.jsp. Information on past Medal of Science recipients is available at nsf.gov/od/nms/recipients.cfm.

The Alan T. Waterman Award is the highest honor awarded by NSF. Since 1975, when Congress established the award to honor the agency's first director, the award has been bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated exceptional individual achievement in scientific or engineering research.

The annual award recognizes an outstanding young researcher in any field of science or engineering supported by NSF. In addition to a medal, the awardee receives a grant of $500,000 over a three-year period.

Candidates for the Waterman Award must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents and must be 35 years of age or younger or not more than seven years beyond receipt of their Ph.D. degree by Dec. 31 of the year in which they are nominated.

Nominations will be accepted until Dec. 5. For more information, contact Mayra N. Montrose, program manager, at (703) 292-8040, fax: (703) 292-9040, or waterman@nsf.gov.

For detailed nomination information, go to fastlane.nsf.gov/honawards. Information on past Waterman Award recipients is available at nsf.gov/od/waterman/waterman.jsp.

Linda R. Raber compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Fellows Program open for nominations
Nominations sought for Nichols Medal
Call For Nominations For ACS Fellows

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE