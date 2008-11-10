Carbon Dioxide Jumps In To Form New Ligand

While studying how carbon dioxide reacts with certain types of main-group metal complexes, Diane A. Dickie, Marie V. Parkes, and Richard A. Kemp of the University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, discovered [N(CO 2 ) 3 ]3−, a previously unknown type of ligand (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.200804218). Kemp's group is exploring potential methods for sequestering CO 2 or using it as a feedstock to make value-added chemicals such as organic isocyanates and carbodiimides. When the researchers reacted CO 2 with Sr[N(PPh 2 ) 2 ] 2 (thf) 3 , where Ph is phenyl and thf is tetrahydrofuran, an Sr 6 complex formed and trapped 12 equivalents of CO 2 . Half of the CO 2 inserted into Sr–N bonds to form six bridging phosphino carbamate ligands, O 2 CN(PPh 2 ) 2 . But the researchers were surprised to find that the remaining CO 2 displaced PPh 2 groups to form two [N(CO 2 ) 3 ]3− ligands. After searching chemical databases, they concluded that they had a new ligand on their hands. The [N(CO 2 ) 3 ]3– ligand can be viewed as an anion derived from the hypothetical compound N(CO 2 H) 3 , Kemp notes. His group is now working to make this compound, possibly from known N(CO 2 R) 3 esters, as a starting point for synthesizing [N(CO 2 ) 3 ]3–.