Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Carbon Dioxide Jumps In To Form New Ligand

CO2 displaces PPh2 groups in a strontium complex to create [N(CO2)3]3-, a previously unknown type of ligand

by Stephen K. Ritter
November 10, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Richard Kemp
The strontium complex Sr[N(PPh2)2]2(thf)3 absorbed 12 equivalents of CO2, forming an Sr6 complex with O2CN(PPh2)2 and [N(CO2)3]3- ligands (CO2-laden structure shown; Sr is green, P is pink, O is red, N is blue, and C is white). The [N(CO2)3]3- ligands are at the heart of the structure, as revealed in a close up of the complex's core.
Credit: Courtesy of Richard Kemp
The strontium complex Sr[N(PPh2)2]2(thf)3 absorbed 12 equivalents of CO2, forming an Sr6 complex with O2CN(PPh2)2 and [N(CO2)3]3- ligands (CO2-laden structure shown; Sr is green, P is pink, O is red, N is blue, and C is white). The [N(CO2)3]3- ligands are at the heart of the structure, as revealed in a close up of the complex's core.

While studying how carbon dioxide reacts with certain types of main-group metal complexes, Diane A. Dickie, Marie V. Parkes, and Richard A. Kemp of the University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, discovered [N(CO2)3]3, a previously unknown type of ligand (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.200804218). Kemp's group is exploring potential methods for sequestering CO2 or using it as a feedstock to make value-added chemicals such as organic isocyanates and carbodiimides. When the researchers reacted CO2 with Sr[N(PPh2)2]2(thf)3, where Ph is phenyl and thf is tetrahydrofuran, an Sr6 complex formed and trapped 12 equivalents of CO2. Half of the CO2 inserted into Sr–N bonds to form six bridging phosphino carbamate ligands, O2CN(PPh2)2. But the researchers were surprised to find that the remaining CO2 displaced PPh2 groups to form two [N(CO2)3]3 ligands. After searching chemical databases, they concluded that they had a new ligand on their hands. The [N(CO2)3]3 ligand can be viewed as an anion derived from the hypothetical compound N(CO2H)3, Kemp notes. His group is now working to make this compound, possibly from known N(CO2R)3 esters, as a starting point for synthesizing [N(CO2)3]3–.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arsenic joins the cyanate family
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sulfuranes As Group-Transfer Reagents
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Single-Enantiomer Dearomatization Tool Set For Chiral Action

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE