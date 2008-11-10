Consortium Goes For Pure Pharmaceuticals

Imperial College London is coordinating a four-year European Union project to purify active pharmaceutical ingredients by combining organic solvent nanofiltration with molecularly imprinted polymers in membrane formats. The project’s nine partners will appoint nine Ph.D. students and three postdoctoral fellows to undertake the work. Academic partners are Imperial College, Germany’s University of Dortmund, and Italy’s Institute for Membrane Technology. Technology providers MIP Technologies and Membrane Extraction Technology will work with four end-users—Hovione, UCB Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, and Lonza.?
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter