Croda Opens Labs In Delaware

Kevin F. Gallagher, president of Croda’s North American business, and William C. Griffin cut the ribbon recently to open two R&D centers for skin care, lubricants, and polymer additives at Croda’s Atlas Point site in New Castle, Del. Griffin, 94, for whom one of the research buildings was named, is a cosmetic chemist who worked at Atlas Point until 1979. U.K.-based Croda says it has invested $20 million in the site since taking it over when it purchased Uniqema from ICI in 2006.
