Evonik And Lucite Act On Acrylics

Evonik Industries will nearly triple extrusion capacity at an acrylic sheet plant in Podolsk, Russia, owned by a joint venture between Evonik and local Russian investors. A second extrusion line much larger than the current line is scheduled to open next year. Meanwhile, private equity company Charterhouse Development Capital is readying the sale of England-based acrylics maker Lucite International to Japan’s Mitsubishi Rayon for roughly $1.6 billion, according to British press reports. Lucite won’t confirm or deny the reports but points out that Charterhouse has been exploring an initial public offering or sale of Lucite.
