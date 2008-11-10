Flint Hills Will Close Odessa Plant

Flint Hills Resources, a unit of Koch Industries, will close its Odessa, Texas, petrochemical facility by the first half of 2009. The site includes polyethylene and polypropylene facilities and an 800 million-lb-per-year ethylene cracker. The plant, which employs 395 people, was a major part of Koch’s 2007 purchase of Huntsman Corp.’s North American petrochemicals business for $761 million.
