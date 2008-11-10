Genzyme Buys Two Stem Cell Therapies

In a deal worth up to $1.3 billion, Osiris Therapeutics has licensed its lead adult stem cell treatments to Genzyme. Osiris granted Genzyme rights to Prochymal, a preparation of cells isolated from healthy bone marrow that is in Phase III trials for treating graft-versus-host disease and Crohn’s disease, and to Chondrogen, which is in a late-stage trial for treating osteoarthritis. In exchange Osiris snares a $130 million upfront payment and could reap hefty milestones and royalties.
