Judge Dismisses Invista Lawsuit

A U.S. district court judge has dismissed fiber maker Invista’s trade secrets suit against DuPont and Rhodia because the court lacks jurisdiction over the largely overseas case. France’s Rhodia is now off the hook, but the judge says Invista can file an amended complaint against DuPont. Invista’s suit, filed in New York City in August, charged that Rhodia swiped trade secrets for manufacturing the nylon 6,6 intermediate adiponitrile from Butachimie, a French adiponitrile maker owned jointly by Rhodia and Invista. The suit further charged that Rhodia planned to use Invista’s Gen 1 adiponitrile technology at a plant in Asia. DuPont, which sold Invista to Koch Industries in 2004, was charged with conspiring to help Rhodia. DuPont says Invista is using U.S. courts as a way to “preempt an unfavorable decision” in pending arbitration between Rhodia and Invista.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter