Lyondell Idles Ethylene Plant

Responding to declining demand and tough economic conditions, LyondellBasell Industries is idling the olefins plant at its La Porte, Texas, site. The company expects the cracker, which has an annual ethylene capacity of 1.7 billion lb, to be out of service until early 2009. Edward J. Dineen, president of the company’s chemicals division, says demand for ethylene and propylene is falling as customers adjust year-end inventories and respond to changes in feedstock prices. “Today’s tight credit markets and low consumer confidence also are being felt by our customers,” Dineen says.
