Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

A Model For Scientific Inquiry

November 10, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

I want to commend Richard N. Zare on his excellent editorial, “The Power of the Question” (C&EN, July 14, page 3). He raises the issue of how science is really done. As part of that process of scientific inquiry, Zare indicates that the central component is asking the big questions. His work with molecular frontiers encourages young people to get into the game of doing science by starting with big questions that interest them about the natural world.

This idea of questions at the center of the process of scientific inquiry is one that my research group addressed; in our case, looking for the answer to the question, “How do scientists really do science?” We know that the scientific method does not describe how science is actually done. My former students Becky Reiff and Teddie Phillipson and I interviewed more than 50 scientists and developed an initial model. After vetting the model with a larger number of scientists at several research universities, the model has been refined and is now referred to as the Activity Model for Scientific Inquiry, which is illustrated with a graphic shown below.

The Activity Model consists of 10 activities that scientists do. They can occur in any order, and some activities will likely be repeated during the course of a scientific study. “Investigating the Known,” for example, is a key step where scientists explore the literature not only to help them design their study, but also to refine their question and as part of their formal reporting for how their results fit or modify current thinking. It is here that scientists also consider models and theories to articulate an expectation for their study, design their study, or help them reflect on their findings.

Bill Harwood
Cedar Falls, Iowa

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Computational chemists welcome ‘living’ journal
NSF launches public competition for big ideas
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
20 Chemists Worth Following On Twitter

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE