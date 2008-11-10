NIH Aids Early-Career Scientists

NIH has put in place a new policy to make it easier for first-time grant applicants and early-career researchers to secure agency funding. The policy has a goal of supporting new investigators at success rates comparable with those of established grant applicants. To help in this effort, NIH is encouraging researchers to apply for traditional research project grants (R01), as opposed to other small grants (R03), and for exploratory/developmental research awards (R21), which are limited in scope and support period. The policy also includes the applicant category of Early Stage Investigator, which applies to new or first-time investigators who are within 10 years of completing their last research degree or residency. The new category allows special consideration of applications from early-career researchers.
