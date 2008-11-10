No Overlap Among The Best?

In the listing of “Superlative Employers,” which shows three lists of some 50 companies, I found it striking that, with a couple of exceptions, there was no overlap among them (C&EN, Oct. 13, page 44). Does the fact that three sources cannot agree on the best companies to work for suggest there is but little value to such lists of the “best” of whatever?
Peter R. Lantos
Erdenheim, Pa.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter