Petroferm Is Sold

Petroferm, a Gurnee, Ill.-based surfactants maker, has been acquired by H.I.G. Capital, the Miami-based private equity firm that earlier this year acquired Uniqema’s Chicago-based oleochemicals business from Croda for $90 million. According to H.I.G., the two businesses have combined annual sales in excess of $300 million. H.I.G. plans to maintain the two as distinct subsidiaries but says customer and end-market overlap will provide growth opportunities.
