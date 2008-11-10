Advertisement

Materials

Rhodia, Dow Corning Link For Green Tires

by Michael McCoy
November 10, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 45
Rhodia and Dow Corning will develop silica/silane combinations that improve the rolling resistance of tires and, thus, also reduce vehicle fuel consumption. In these “green” tires, silica replaces the traditional tire filler, carbon black, while silanes enhance the interaction between silica and tire rubber. “This collaboration between two global leaders—Rhodia for high-performance silica and Dow Corning for silanes—will further strengthen our technological leadership in a high-growth market,” Rhodia CEO Jean-Pierre Clamadieu says.

