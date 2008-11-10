Rhodia, Dow Corning Link For Green Tires

Rhodia and Dow Corning will develop silica/silane combinations that improve the rolling resistance of tires and, thus, also reduce vehicle fuel consumption. In these “green” tires, silica replaces the traditional tire filler, carbon black, while silanes enhance the interaction between silica and tire rubber. “This collaboration between two global leaders—Rhodia for high-performance silica and Dow Corning for silanes—will further strengthen our technological leadership in a high-growth market,” Rhodia CEO Jean-Pierre Clamadieu says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter