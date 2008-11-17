2007–08 Outstanding Student Affiliates Chapter Awards

THE SOCIETY COMMITTEE on Education (SOCED) has selected 41 student affiliates chapters for outstanding, 69 for commendable, and 96 for honorable mention awards for the 2007–08 academic year. The committee has also selected 26 for green chemistry chapter awards. Plaques will be presented to these chapters during the spring 2009 ACS national meeting in Salt Lake City.
Student Affiliates Chapter Awards are given in recognition of exceptional activities, programs, and initiatives described in chapter reports. SOCED conducts the review process, weighing chapter reports along with the type of institution (two-year versus four-year), location, available resources, size of chapter, and other considerations.
For each of the outstanding awardees, the names of the institution, chapter president(s), and faculty adviser(s) are listed in that order.
Information on commendable and honorable mention chapters and green chemistry chapters is in the November/December 2008 issue of inChemistry, which is available at www.acs.org/saprogram, click inChemistry Magazine.
Austin Peay State U, Clarksville, Tenn.; Paul Maizan and Amanda Crook; Carrie Brennan
Barry U, Miami Shores, Fla.; Adauri Soprani and Yaneriys Cruz; George Fisher
Carroll C, Waukesha, Wis.; Ashley LaMontagna and Jasen Stephany; Michael Schuder
Central Michigan U, Mount Pleasant; Rachel A. Young and Cynthia Aguirre; Sharyl A. Majorski and Dale J. LeCaptain
Eastern Oregon U, La Grande; Matthew Bechaver and Julia Deutsch; Anna G. Cavinato
Evergreen State C, Olympia, Wash.; Mikako Gillespie and Joe Ladd; Dharshi Bopegedera
Florida International U, Biscayne Bay Campus, North Miami; Mariano Amicarelli and Daniel Macadar; Mayra Exposito
Florida International U, Miami; Stefano Boulos and Nicole Salazar; Konstantinos Kavellieratos and Piero Gardinalli
Frostburg State U, Maryland; Christa Kucharczyk and Betheny Becker; Don Weser
Georgia C & State U, Milledgeville; Benjamin Barfield and Katherine Harper; Catrena Lisse
Illinois Valley Community C, Oglesby; Erin Wiedmann and Joe Moore; Matthew Johll
Inter American U of Puerto Rico, San Germán; Lacemar Garcia and Ángel Vega; Angela Gonzalez
Lander U, Greenwood, S.C.; Christopher Vaughn and Akeem Cruickshank; Ralph Layland and Peter Vahjen
Newberry C, South Carolina; Barrick Stanley and Angela Amick; Christina McCartha and Sidney Parrish
Northern Kentucky U, Highland Heights; Rebecca Seger; Keith Walters and Heather Bullen
Northwestern State U, Natchitoches, La.; Stacy Miller and Bilal Khurshid; Gillian Rudd
Santa Clara U, California; Christine Donohoe and William Whitener; Linda Brunauer
South Texas C, McAllen; Faviola Flores and Diego Trevino; Ludivina Avila
Southwestern C, Chula Vista, Calif.; Mark Gianino and Donna Yee; David Brown
Stern C for Women-Yeshiva U, New York City; Grace Charles and Rebecca Katz; Chaya Rapp
Texarkana C, Texas; Maria Vera and Sarah Khoury; Patricia Harman and Mike Buttram
Union C, Schenectady, N.Y.; Olga Davydenko and Amanda Barrow; Mary Carroll and Laura MacManus-Spencer
Union U, Jackson, Tenn.; Sarah Conway and Kent Willis; Charles Baldwin and Randy Johnston
U of Arizona, Tucson; Danielle Correia and Trahern Jones; John Pollard
U of Detroit Mercy, Michigan; Lindsey Cullen and Hana Attar; Matthew Mio
U of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Belton, Texas; Shannon Woodruff; Jennifer Lapierre and Darrell Watson
U of Michigan, Flint; Brendan Yonke and Anna Stanczyk; Jessica Tischler
U of Northern Colorado, Greeley; Ryan Miwa and Tyler Takeshita; Kimberly Pacheco
U of Pittsburgh, Max Osipov, George Bandik
U of Pittsburgh, Titusville, Pa.; Garrett Britton and Yori Synder; Ping Furlan
U of Puerto Rico, Aguadilla; Alexandra Mendez Ruiz and José Esteves Villanueva; Sonia Rivera and Rafael Estremera-Anduja
U of Puerto Rico, Arecibo; Ada Gonzalez and Sergio Cardona;Vanness Montalvo-Rivera and Emiliano Garcia-Maldonado
U of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez; Lizbeth Ruiz; Sara Delgado and Nilka Rivera
U of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras, San Juan; Gabriel Reyes; Ingrid Montes
U of St. Thomas, Houston; Amy Dinh and Daniel Schwartzenburg; Thomas Malloy Jr.
U of Tennessee, Martin; Robert Mitchell and Christy Lowe; S. K. Airee
U of Texas, Tyler; Adam Lankford and Abigail Green; Neil Gray, Tanya Shtoyko, and Jason Smee
Utah State U, Logan; Sara Huefner and Rob Severinsen; Lisa M. Berreau
West Virginia U Institute of Technology, Montgomery; Andrea Ard and Kelly Mills; Jay Wiedemann and Richard Schoening
Wilkes U, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.; Kenneth Green and Elise Serembus; Donald Mencer and Henry Castejon
Xavier U of Louisiana, New Orleans; Trevonne Walford and Shari Johnson; Michael Adams
