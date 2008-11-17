Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

2007–08 Outstanding Student Affiliates Chapter Awards

November 17, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

THE SOCIETY COMMITTEE on Education (SOCED) has selected 41 student affiliates chapters for outstanding, 69 for commendable, and 96 for honorable mention awards for the 2007–08 academic year. The committee has also selected 26 for green chemistry chapter awards. Plaques will be presented to these chapters during the spring 2009 ACS national meeting in Salt Lake City.

Student Affiliates Chapter Awards are given in recognition of exceptional activities, programs, and initiatives described in chapter reports. SOCED conducts the review process, weighing chapter reports along with the type of institution (two-year versus four-year), location, available resources, size of chapter, and other considerations.

For each of the outstanding awardees, the names of the institution, chapter president(s), and faculty adviser(s) are listed in that order.

Information on commendable and honorable mention chapters and green chemistry chapters is in the November/December 2008 issue of inChemistry, which is available at www.acs.org/saprogram, click inChemistry Magazine.

Austin Peay State U, Clarksville, Tenn.; Paul Maizan and Amanda Crook; Carrie Brennan

Barry U, Miami Shores, Fla.; Adauri Soprani and Yaneriys Cruz; George Fisher

Carroll C, Waukesha, Wis.; Ashley LaMontagna and Jasen Stephany; Michael Schuder

Central Michigan U, Mount Pleasant; Rachel A. Young and Cynthia Aguirre; Sharyl A. Majorski and Dale J. LeCaptain

Eastern Oregon U, La Grande; Matthew Bechaver and Julia Deutsch; Anna G. Cavinato

Evergreen State C, Olympia, Wash.; Mikako Gillespie and Joe Ladd; Dharshi Bopegedera

Florida International U, Biscayne Bay Campus, North Miami; Mariano Amicarelli and Daniel Macadar; Mayra Exposito

Florida International U, Miami; Stefano Boulos and Nicole Salazar; Konstantinos Kavellieratos and Piero Gardinalli

Frostburg State U, Maryland; Christa Kucharczyk and Betheny Becker; Don Weser

Georgia C & State U, Milledgeville; Benjamin Barfield and Katherine Harper; Catrena Lisse

Illinois Valley Community C, Oglesby; Erin Wiedmann and Joe Moore; Matthew Johll

Inter American U of Puerto Rico, San Germán; Lacemar Garcia and Ángel Vega; Angela Gonzalez

Lander U, Greenwood, S.C.; Christopher Vaughn and Akeem Cruickshank; Ralph Layland and Peter Vahjen

Newberry C, South Carolina; Barrick Stanley and Angela Amick; Christina McCartha and Sidney Parrish

Northern Kentucky U, Highland Heights; Rebecca Seger; Keith Walters and Heather Bullen

Northwestern State U, Natchitoches, La.; Stacy Miller and Bilal Khurshid; Gillian Rudd

Santa Clara U, California; Christine Donohoe and William Whitener; Linda Brunauer

South Texas C, McAllen; Faviola Flores and Diego Trevino; Ludivina Avila

Southwestern C, Chula Vista, Calif.; Mark Gianino and Donna Yee; David Brown

Stern C for Women-Yeshiva U, New York City; Grace Charles and Rebecca Katz; Chaya Rapp

Texarkana C, Texas; Maria Vera and Sarah Khoury; Patricia Harman and Mike Buttram

Union C, Schenectady, N.Y.; Olga Davydenko and Amanda Barrow; Mary Carroll and Laura MacManus-Spencer

Union U, Jackson, Tenn.; Sarah Conway and Kent Willis; Charles Baldwin and Randy Johnston

U of Arizona, Tucson; Danielle Correia and Trahern Jones; John Pollard

U of Detroit Mercy, Michigan; Lindsey Cullen and Hana Attar; Matthew Mio

U of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Belton, Texas; Shannon Woodruff; Jennifer Lapierre and Darrell Watson

U of Michigan, Flint; Brendan Yonke and Anna Stanczyk; Jessica Tischler

U of Northern Colorado, Greeley; Ryan Miwa and Tyler Takeshita; Kimberly Pacheco

U of Pittsburgh, Max Osipov, George Bandik

U of Pittsburgh, Titusville, Pa.; Garrett Britton and Yori Synder; Ping Furlan

U of Puerto Rico, Aguadilla; Alexandra Mendez Ruiz and José Esteves Villanueva; Sonia Rivera and Rafael Estremera-Anduja

U of Puerto Rico, Arecibo; Ada Gonzalez and Sergio Cardona;Vanness Montalvo-Rivera and Emiliano Garcia-Maldonado

U of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez; Lizbeth Ruiz; Sara Delgado and Nilka Rivera

U of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras, San Juan; Gabriel Reyes; Ingrid Montes

U of St. Thomas, Houston; Amy Dinh and Daniel Schwartzenburg; Thomas Malloy Jr.

U of Tennessee, Martin; Robert Mitchell and Christy Lowe; S. K. Airee

U of Texas, Tyler; Adam Lankford and Abigail Green; Neil Gray, Tanya Shtoyko, and Jason Smee

Utah State U, Logan; Sara Huefner and Rob Severinsen; Lisa M. Berreau

West Virginia U Institute of Technology, Montgomery; Andrea Ard and Kelly Mills; Jay Wiedemann and Richard Schoening

Wilkes U, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.; Kenneth Green and Elise Serembus; Donald Mencer and Henry Castejon

Xavier U of Louisiana, New Orleans; Trevonne Walford and Shari Johnson; Michael Adams

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS names volunteers of the year
Outstanding Student Chapters
Council's Recorded Vote on Petition

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE