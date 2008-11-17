Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

November 17, 2008 Cover

Volume 86, Issue 46

Green designs depend on materials that reduce the energy footprint

Volume 86 | Issue 46
Environment

High–Performance Buildings

Green designs depend on materials that reduce the energy footprint

Happy Birthday, Love Canal

It's been 30 years since the neighborhood surrounding America's most famous toxic waste dump was evacuated, yet its legacy is still unfolding

On The Road To Green Gasoline

Leveraging carbohydrate-to-hydrocarbon chemistry to give transportation fuel supplies a lift

  • Pharmaceuticals

    A Tale Of Three Baltic Start-ups

    Three companies that managed to emerge from behind the iron curtain

  • Business

    Chemical Firms Hit By Economy

    Agriculture businesses help some companies, but demand declines elsewhere and crimps earnings

  • Environment

    Straight From Space

Science Concentrates

Biological Chemistry

Designed Pathways And Microbes

Synthetic biology aims to generate biofuels, medicines, and novel organisms

