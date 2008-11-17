High–Performance Buildings
Green designs depend on materials that reduce the energy footprint
November 17, 2008 Cover
Volume 86, Issue 46
Green designs depend on materials that reduce the energy footprint
Credit:
Green designs depend on materials that reduce the energy footprint
It's been 30 years since the neighborhood surrounding America's most famous toxic waste dump was evacuated, yet its legacy is still unfolding
Leveraging carbohydrate-to-hydrocarbon chemistry to give transportation fuel supplies a lift
Three companies that managed to emerge from behind the iron curtain
Agriculture businesses help some companies, but demand declines elsewhere and crimps earnings
Synthetic biology aims to generate biofuels, medicines, and novel organisms