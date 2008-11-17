Algae Energy Firm Solix Wins Funding

Solix Biofuels has raised $10.5 million in its first round of venture funding. The company, a spin-off of Colorado State University, claims that its closed photobioreactor system can cost-effectively produce biofuel and chemical feedstocks from algae. Investors include Valero Energy and Southern Ute Alternative Energy, a Colorado-based company that manages investments for the Southern Ute Indian Tribe. The investors have committed an additional $5 million to finance the construction of a pilot plant near Durango, Colo.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter