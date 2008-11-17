Chemical Distributors Support Hazmat Rule

The National Association of Chemical Distributors (NACD) filed comments last week with the Department of Transportation expressing support for a proposal to narrow the list of substances subject to hazardous materials transportation security requirements under federal regulations. The trade group says the revisions would make the requirements more risk-based than they are under the current regulations. “Narrowing the list of materials subject to DOT security plan requirements to those that have the most serious potential to be effectively used in a terrorist attack will focus limited resources on the areas of greatest concern,” NACD Vice President of Government Affairs Jennifer Gibson wrote. The organization urged DOT to work with the Transportation Security Administration to adopt identical lists of security-sensitive hazardous materials that would be subject to the requirements. TSA issued a slightly different list several months ago.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter