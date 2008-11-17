Cognis Invests In Cosmetics Actives

Cognis' Laboratoires Sérobiologiques cosmetics active ingredients business is expanding research and production at its site in Pulnoy, France. Cognis will invest nearly $10 million in the project, which should be completed in 2010. "If we are to fully leverage our R&D expertise and in-depth understanding of the market for cosmetic actives, then we need state-of-the-art production technology and higher capacity," says Salvatore Gargano, business director of Laboratoires Sérobiologiques.
