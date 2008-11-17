Communication Efforts

CONGRATULATIONS to Jyllian Kemsley for the excellent article on breast milk (C&EN, Sept. 29, page 13). I forwarded it to my son, a pediatrician, in case he missed it in his copy of C&EN.
In reading about Stephen Lyons in the same issue (page 41), I am reminded that in the 1980s and 1990s the ACS Office of Communications made what I consider an outstanding television series of short films depicting current developments in chemistry and allied areas. As I recall, Randy Atkins and Steve Tansey worked with Don Rhamy on this. I had the opportunity to work with our local TV stations in airing some of these "Science Series" productions.
At the time, ACS Communications also produced an excellent radio program entitled "Men and Molecules" (later called "Dimensions in Science") also produced under the auspices of Rhamy. These programs were carried by a large number of stations throughout the country for more than 30 years, quite often at times when teenagers were in their automobiles.
Upon reflecting on my years as an ACS member, I find that ACS Communications was ahead of its time.
James R. Hanley
Fruit Cove, Fla.
