Congress To Look At NIH Contract

The House Energy & Commerce Committee has notified NIH that it will investigate a contract awarded by the agency’s National Cancer Institute (NCI). The investigation is part of the committee’s effort to examine the management and oversight of federally funded R&D centers (FFRDC). In a Nov. 12 letter to NIH, a bipartisan group led by committee Chairman John D. Dingell (D-Mich.) asked NIH to address a series of questions and submit records relating to NCI’s contract award to SAIC-Frederick, a subsidiary of Science Applications International Corp., to provide operations and technical support at NCI’s FFRDC in Frederick, Md. The award was not open for public bid and involves $5.2 billion over 10 years. NIH has two weeks to respond to the committee’s letter.
