Dow Releases Energy Plan

Dow Chemical is calling for a comprehensive national energy policy that is "bolder and bipartisan." In a 22-page document, "Energy Plan for America," the company asserts that the lack of a national policy has prevented the U.S. from responding adequately to the global economic crisis and has cost the country 3 million manufacturing jobs. The multipronged plan includes improving the energy efficiency of all homes and buildings by 30% over 10 years. Dow calls for environmentally friendly oil and gas drilling on the outer continental shelf and investments in clean-coal technology for fuel and feedstock production. The company advises the U.S. government to extend renewable energy tax credits to spur long-term investment. To protect the atmosphere, Dow supports an economy-wide carbon emissions cap-and-trade program. Dow CEO Andrew N. Liveris has taken a vocal role in calling for national investment in the manufacturing sector. At a speech at the Detroit Economic Club in September, Liveris urged, "We must look with fresh eyes at the structural costs that have weakened the very foundation of our manufacturing enterprises.
