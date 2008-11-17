Dyneon Phasing Out Perfluorooctanoate

3M's Dyneon division says it is on track to be the first fluoropolymer company to eliminate the use of the potential cancer-causing agent perfluorooctanoic acid and its derivatives, well ahead of the 2015 date the industry set in a 2006 agreement with EPA. Dyneon has developed a new emulsifier that replaces ammonium perfluorooctanoate as a polymerization aid in the manufacture of some fluoropolymers. The firm says it has already made the switch in aqueous fluoropolymer dispersions and that it is in the process of switching for its nondispersion products.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter