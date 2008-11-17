Ineos Is Closing Polypropylene Lines

Ineos is closing two polypropylene lines at its La Porte, Texas, complex. To be shuttered by January of next year, the two lines represent about 520 million lb of annual capacity. A third unit with about 330 million lb of capacity, as well as seven polyethylene units with about 1.75 billion lb of capacity, will remain open at the site. Ineos says the closure is meant to "optimize its asset base." The company also operates polypropylene plants in Carson, Calif., and Chocolate Bayou, Texas.
